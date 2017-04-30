Related Program: 
The Florida Roundup: The Concentration Of Gun Violence In Miami & Gambling Expansion In Florida

The University of Miami study found "the persistent epicenter of violence in the Liberty City vicinity over the 11 year study period." GSW stands for gunshot wound.
Credit GEO-DEMOGRAPHICS OF GUNSHOT WOUND INJURIES IN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, 2002–2012

This week on The Florida Roundup...

Young black men in a concentration of neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County are the most common victims of gunshot wounds who are treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. That's according a recent study from the University of Miami School Of Medicine. 

Researchers analyzed 11 years of  data about victims of gun violence brought to Ryder and found that the number of individuals shot  rose every year from 2002 to 2013. Most of the victims were shot in their own neighborhoods and those areas were predominantly poor communities with mostly black residents north of downtown Miami. 

Read more: Study: Gun Violence In Miami-Dade County Disproportionately Affects Young Black Men

We speak with one of the co-authors of the study, Dr. Tanya Zakrison, a trauma surgeon at Jackson Memorial and WLRN's Nadege Green. 

Plus,  Doug Hanks, who covers Miami-Dade County for The Miami-Herald,  joins us for the full program. 

Listen here: 

New casino games could be coming to Miami as the Florida House and Senate work through legislation to expand gambling throughout the state--the largest of such measures in years. This could mean billions of dollars in revenue for the state but, is another casino a good thing for South Florida? 

We turn to Regan McCarthy with our sister station WFSU in Tallahassee, and Dara Kam with News Service of Florida

Listen here: 

Finally, with one week left in the regularly scheduled legislative session, lawmakers are picking up the pace. A lot of attention has been given to discussions about tearing down the liquor wall, changing hiring practices at state universities and paying for out-of-state fracking. We discuss the latest with Doug Hanks & Dara Kam. 

 

Listen here: 

