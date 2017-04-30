The Florida Roundup: The Concentration Of Gun Violence In Miami & Gambling Expansion In Florida

This week on The Florida Roundup...

Young black men in a concentration of neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County are the most common victims of gunshot wounds who are treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. That's according a recent study from the University of Miami School Of Medicine.

Researchers analyzed 11 years of data about victims of gun violence brought to Ryder and found that the number of individuals shot rose every year from 2002 to 2013. Most of the victims were shot in their own neighborhoods and those areas were predominantly poor communities with mostly black residents north of downtown Miami.

We speak with one of the co-authors of the study, Dr. Tanya Zakrison, a trauma surgeon at Jackson Memorial and WLRN's Nadege Green.

Plus, Doug Hanks, who covers Miami-Dade County for The Miami-Herald, joins us for the full program.

New casino games could be coming to Miami as the Florida House and Senate work through legislation to expand gambling throughout the state--the largest of such measures in years. This could mean billions of dollars in revenue for the state but, is another casino a good thing for South Florida?

We turn to Regan McCarthy with our sister station WFSU in Tallahassee, and Dara Kam with News Service of Florida.

Finally, with one week left in the regularly scheduled legislative session, lawmakers are picking up the pace. A lot of attention has been given to discussions about tearing down the liquor wall, changing hiring practices at state universities and paying for out-of-state fracking. We discuss the latest with Doug Hanks & Dara Kam.

