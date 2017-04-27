House Votes To Close College Presidential Searches

Florida public universities and colleges may be able to hold secret searches for new leaders.



The Florida House on Wednesday voted 103-11 for a bill that would keep confidential the name of anyone applying to become head of a college or university.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican, would also keep confidential the names of people applying for other top positions such as dean or provost.

The legislation heads to the Florida Senate where a similar bill has not moved this session.

If the measure becomes law, the names of finalists for top jobs would be made public 21 days before there is a final vote to hire someone.

Rommel and others contend the change is needed because Florida isn't attracting quality candidates for university jobs.

