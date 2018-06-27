"He's Going Down As An Icon": Fans Mourn Rapper XXXTentacion Amid Controversy

By & 1 hour ago
  • XXXTentacion rapper fan Austin Trosclair holds up his signature 'X' at the rapper's memorial at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
    XXXTentacion rapper fan Austin Trosclair holds up his signature 'X' at the rapper's memorial at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
    Lily Oppenheimer / WLRN

Thousands of fans gathered at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday to mourn the loss of Broward-native rapper Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, known as XXXTentacion. 

The rapper, 20, was gunned down in Deerfield Beach on June 18  in an apparent robbery outside of a high-end motorsports dealership. Police arrested Dedrick Williams, 22, for the crime and are still actively looking for more suspects.

Since his death, Onfroy’s music has topped the music charts. His song "Sad!" soared from No.52 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. No artist has posthumously achieved the same lead since The Notorious B.I.G., with “Mo Money Mo Problems,” in 1997.

XXXTentacion fan Austin Trosclair drove 12 hours from New Orleans and joined a line with thousands of others. They crossed arms in a signature ‘X,’ sang his lyrics and waited without shade or water to pay respects.

“The one song that really stood out to me was 'Depression and Obsession,' because I go through my own depression and it really helps and kind of numbs the pain,” he said. “It’s amazing what he’s able to do, just in the short amount of time in his songs. He’s really going to go down as an icon.”

Trosclair wanted to thank XXXTentacion’s mother, known as Miss Cleo, for the open-casket funeral.

“It means a lot to his fans, she didn’t have to do that, but out of the kindness of her heart, she did,” he said. “Long live X.”

Other fans teared-up as they talked about heartbreak and depression that was briefly numbed with XXXTentacion’s music.

The outpouring of emotion highlighted the complicated way fans justify loving his music while still being mindful of his violent past.

Rapper Pedro Segura, known as ‘Pikin’ from Houston, FL, said ‘X’ will live on forever - he always looked up to his versatility and evolving musical style.

“Besides that, I like how he always trying to stand up for the people that don’t stand up for themselves, the misfits,” Segura said. “I know I’m calm now, but I know as soon as I get in there, I’m gonna break down.”

Jessina Grote drove from Tampa to see her idol one last time. As far as his controversial past, she said, everybody makes mistakes.

“People can make up from that,” Grote said. “He was on his way to recovery, and for him to pass away now, whenever he was ready to prove his point, it was heartbreaking. He was better than the things he did in the past.”

Tags: 
Sunrise
Broward County
South Florida artists
music
XXXTentacion
rap
news
Local News

Related Content

Why The Contradictions Of XXXTentacion Are 'Difficult To Square'

By Jun 24, 2018

On Monday, June 18, rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida. The fallout from his death has been complicated given the rapper's dark past. In 2016, he was charged with aggravated assault and battery and false imprisonment of a pregnant victim.

Arrest Made In The Murder Of Rapper XXXTentacion

By Jun 21, 2018

A suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Jahseh Onfroy, better known as the controversial and chart-topping rapper XXXTentacion (pronounced "ex-ex-ex-ten-tah-see-ohn"), has been arrested, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced this morning. The police say that Dedrick Williams, 22 years old, was arrested for the the murder of Onfroy, who was shot outside of a high-end motor sports dealership in Deerfield Beach, Fla. on June 18.

Rapper XXXTentacion Shot Dead Outside South Florida Motorcycle Shop

By Monique O. Madan & Alex Harris & Carli Teproff Jun 18, 2018
John McCall - South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed on Monday afternoon while shopping for a motorcycle in South Florida, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say he was robbed.

The 20-year-old artist— whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy— was leaving a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach around 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of them fired his or her weapon.