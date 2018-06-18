Rapper XXXTentacion Shot Dead Outside South Florida Motorcycle Shop

South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed on Monday afternoon while shopping for a motorcycle in South Florida, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say he was robbed.

The 20-year-old artist— whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy— was leaving a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach around 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of them fired his or her weapon.

Onfroy had risen to prominence with the song "Look at me!" on Soundcloud shortly after he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse against his pregnant girlfriend. He denied the charges recently to the Miami New Times. His latest album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Read more from our news partner, The Miami Herald.