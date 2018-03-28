Related Program: 
Sundial

Best of Sundial: Miccosukee School Teacher And A Look At A Surfside Deli 'Done Wrong'

By Andrea Perdomo 1 hour ago
  • Josh Deli
    Josh Deli

Guests for Sundial on Monday, March 19, 2018:

We revisited an interview we had with Miccosukee Indian School teacher William Osceola. The k-12 school has about 150 students and the most recent graduating class had seven students. Osceola told us how the accredited school is modeled to highlight Miccosukee tradition but also provides an education that parallels traditional public school outside of the reservation. 

Osceola attended the school on the reservation as a child, but also attended public school for several years. He relayed his experiences and the discrimination he faces as a Native American. He stayed in the studio for a few minutes after the interview for a FaceBook Live.

Joshua Marcus once got a bad YELP review but instead of taking it as an insult he took it as an opportunity. He now runs Josh's Deli in his words, the wrong way.

Tags: 
Miccosukee
Native American
Jewish deli
Local News

Related Content

Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Resigns; Miccosukees Fight Stereotypes And Cuts At The Marlins

By Andrea Perdomo Feb 7, 2018
Miami Herald

Guests for Sundial Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018:

Palm Beach Post reporter Andrew Marra discusses the resignation of Palm Beach County school district’s superintendent Robert Avossa, which was announced on Mon.

William Osceola is a teacher at the Miccosukee Indian School. He talks about his experience in traditional grade school, the lessons and values he teaches to his students and his approach to counter Native American stereotypes.

A Good Alligator Wrestler Never Hurts The Animal: Rocky Jim Jr. Shares His #MiamiStory

By Lisann Ramos Jan 5, 2017

Rocky Jim Jr. has been an alligator wrestler for over 31 years. He learned from his father, Rocky Jim Sr., and comes from a family of alligator wrestlers: his grandfather, Bobby Tiger and his uncles, Bo Jim and Elvis “Tippy” Cypress. 

Rocky dropped out of school when he was in the 6th grade and began working maintenance jobs with his father. He later worked in his brother’s workshop, and eventually began working as a handyman at the reservation. 

Key Facts Of Miami's Delis Of Yore, From Deli Historian Ted Merwin

By Trina Sargalski Nov 22, 2013
Florida State Archives

If you missed our Twitter chat about Jewish cuisine and Jewish delis, catch the recap here.

Ted Merwin didn't set out to become a deli historian. About ten years ago, Merwin was working on his Ph.D. dissertation about the popular culture of second generation Eastern European Jews -- such as vaudeville and silent comedy -- in 1920s New York.