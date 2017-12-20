Florida Constitution Revision; Josh's Deli and Appetizing

The Florida Constitution will be revised come the new year. The Constitution Revision Commission is in charge of the revision, which takes place every 20 years.

The commission meets with residents and community leaders to hear their thoughts on potential amendments, as well as proposing commissioners' own ideas for amendments.

The 2017-2018 CRC is majority Republican. Democrats and progressive groups have accused the commission of focusing on partisan issues and disregarding public proposals.

Tuesday on Sundial: Politico's Sergio Bustos talks about the amendment changes the Florida Constitution Revision Commission is reviewing for the 2018 ballot. Josh Marcus, owner of Josh's Deli and Appetizing, talks about his not-so-traditional Jewish deli.

Proposed amendments will end up in the 2018 ballot for voters to decide on.

Currently, there are more than 100 amendments being considered. Only a few of the proposals will end up on the ballot.

While some deal with smaller issues, like restricting smoking from electronic devices, known as “vaping,” in public places, others can affect many Floridians. A proposal backed by progressives seeks to restore the civil rights of nonviolent felons. Another would allow the state to spend money on religious institutions, which can violate the federal requirement of separation of church and state.

Sergio Bustos of Politico Florida joined us on the program to talk about what’s happening with the Constitution Revision Commission and what these proposals can mean for voters in 2018.

The next South Florida public hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Nova Southeastern University Rick Case Arena.

Flipping the script on online reviews

In the age of Yelp, Facebook and viral videos, a bad review can tarnish a restaurant’s reputation for good. Josh Marcus, owner of Josh’s Deli and Appetizing in Surfside, was able to build an identity from a customer’s review on Yelp.

When a family of six showed up at the deli, Marcus regretfully informed them that he had sold out of food for the day — a sign of high foot traffic and demand for his food. The family proceeded to negatively review Josh’s Deli and Appetizing on various internet sites for what was essentially a good thing for business, calling Marcus’ business a "fake deli."

“They were ripping me apart,” said Marcus. “I ran out of food because I was so busy and people were enjoying what they were coming for.”

Marcus flipped the unfavorable review and internalized the concept of being a fake deli. He refers to his deli as a “Jewish deli done wrong.” The menu includes traditional Jewish foods like latkes, matzo ball soup, bagels and rye bread, but caters to all palates, as the food is not kosher, offering cured meats, salmon and bacon options.

“The uniqueness of doing something yourself is what separates a restaurant,” Marcus said. “Being unique and having its own unique flavor puts a stamp on the dining experience.”

You can hear the conversation with Josh Marcus on Tuesday’s program of Sundial.