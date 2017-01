(1-18-2017) Today’s Topical Currents is with Nova Southeastern University Social Media and the Law professor, Ethan Wall.

The upsurge in social media use by professionals generates legal and ethical questions, which require care and consideration when promoting products and services.

For example, does an attorney’s Twitter comment on an issue constitute advertising?

We take calls on this Topical Currents At Your Service edition

www.socialmedialawandorder.com

www.letsplantaseed.com