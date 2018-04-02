Is Your City One Of The 10 Suing The State Over Gun-Control Laws?

  • Weston City Hall
    Local officials from 10 different South Florida municipalities met at Weston City Hall Monday, to announce a joint lawsuit over gun control preemption.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN
  • Daniel Stermer, Weston
    Weston's Mayor Daniel Stermer initiated the lawsuit, which his city, and 9 others joined. It was filed Monday in Leon County Circuit Court.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN

The city of Weston wants to ban weapons in city buildings and parks. The city of Coral Gables wants to ban the sale of assault-style weapons inside city limits. But as of now, both of those actions would break a state law that establishes that only Tallahassee can regulate firearms in Florida. 

In fact, local officials who try to enact their own gun-control policies right now face fines up to $5,000 or even removal from office. 

Since the Parkland school shooting, some cities have had enough. So representatives from 10 South Florida municipalities met at Weston’s city hall Monday afternoon to announce they have filed a lawsuit against the state to end the preemption law on gun control and the penalties to local officials that come with it. 

 

Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer initiated the lawsuit.

“This law prohibits each and every one of us from taking an action good for our community, maybe different from the community next door,” he said.

Parkland and neighboring  Coral Springs did not join in the suit. 

Coral Springs  Commissioner Dan Daley says his city is still exploring its own litigation options. 

“What we saw happen on Feb. 14 was not a Coral Springs tragedy, a Parkland tragedy, it was a community tragedy. Hell, it was a national tragedy,” he said. “The city of Coral Springs is exploring another alternative. Ultimately we all have the same goal.”

Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Lauderhill, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Miramar, Pinecrest, Pompano Beach, South Miami and Weston are the municipalities that are participating. 

Everytown for Gun Safety, the same group responsible for funding the national March For Our Lives, is also planning a second lawsuit over the state's preemption law. 

