You Can Suggest Changes To Florida's Constitution Anytime, From Anywhere

By 51 minutes ago
  • Members of the Constitutional Revision Commission listened to Florida resident Cynthia Wheeler as she speaks during a town hall meeting at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
    Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

Floridians can now change the Florida constitution from their couches, at least for the next few months.

The Constitution Revision Commission has started accepting suggestions for amendments to the state’s governing document online.

The 37-person Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) meets once every 20 years and is tasked with figuring out what changes or additions need to be made to Florida's governing document in order to bring the state through the next 20 years.

The group has been traveling throughout the state holding public meetings, including in South Florida, but now people can submit their suggestions online, without having to go in-person.

Submissions must be no longer than 4000 characters or you can upload a full proposal in proper legal language and form.

All the proposals will be public record and posted on the CRC website for those curious policy wonks who wish to peruse them.

If you rather present your suggestions in person, members of the CRC will be traveling to Panama City, Fort Myers, and Tampa in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a subset of the group is working on getting rules passed that would govern the already-working commission. The original proposed rules have come under criticism by the League of Women Voters and the First Amendment Foundation, who are concerned that the proposed rules limit public access and could allow for outside influence on the commissioners.

CRC chairman Carlos Beruff has empanelled a “rules working group” to suggest changes and provide a clearinghouse for concerns about the proposed rules. He hopes to hold a meeting of that group on May 17th.

