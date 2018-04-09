Is Year-Round Daylight Saving Time For Florida A Good Idea?

Among the bills that Gov. Rick Scott signed into law this year is one called the “Sunshine Protection Act.”

It basically puts an end to the bi-annual “spring forward and fall back” changing of the clocks and keeps Florida on Daylight Saving Time for the entire year.

Supporters of the measure say that extra sunshine in the evening hours would boost Florida’s economy, save energy, improve road and public safety and reduce crime.

But what are the trade-offs?

"If Florida changed it would be out of sync with the Eastern Time Zone, which is by far the biggest," says Dr. David Prerau, author of Seize the Daylight: The Curious And Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time. "The reason the Eastern Time Zone is the biggest is that a lot of areas wanted to be in the same time zone as New York, the business capital, and Washington, the political capital. So Florida would be taking itself out of that time zone for four months of the year."

Opponents of a year-round Daylight Saving Time say the energy-saving benefits of the switch would be debatable in hot and humid Florida, where air conditioners would have to be running longer in the evenings -- something that would likely raise power bills. They also fear late sunrises would make morning commutes a drag for drivers and pose a serious danger to school children.

But legislative action and the governor's signature notwithstanding, Florida doesn't have the authority to simply throw off "spring forward, fall back." 

The U.S. Department of Transportation oversees the country's time zones and the uniform observance of Daylight Saving tTme. Current federal law allows states to opt out and remain on Standard Time, but does not permit a state to remain on Daylight Saving Time throughout the winter months.

So any change to Florida's time zone would require an authorization from Congress.

Related Content

Sen. Marco Rubio Files Bills For Year-Round Daylight-Saving Time

By News Service of Florida Mar 15, 2018

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., backed Florida state legislators Wednesday by filing separate bills aimed at keeping Florida --- and the nation --- on daylight-saving time throughout the year.

Florida Senate OKs Bill For Year-Round Daylight Saving Time

By Mar 7, 2018

Florida is a step closer to living up to its nickname as "The Sunshine State."

Florida House Approves Push For Year-Round Daylight-Saving Time

By News Service of Florida Feb 15, 2018

The Florida House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a proposal aimed at observing daylight-saving time year-round in the state.

Should Florida Keep Daylight Saving Time All Year? It Could Happen

By Mary Ellen Klas Jan 24, 2018
Associated Press

Florida lawmakers in the Sunshine State want to legislate more working, learning and playing time in the sunshine.

Two bills, called the “Sunshine Protection Act,” would ask Congress to give the state permission to make Daylight Saving Time permanent year-round. The proposals, SB 858 and HB 1013, each passed their first Senate and House committees unanimously this week.