7pm SECRET LIFE OF DOGS - Documentary series - Dogs - man's best friend and companion for 10,000 years. But how much do we really know about our four legged friends?

WORKING LIKE A DOG - The unparalleled cooperation between humans and dogs has led to some of the most remarkable partnerships on earth, from sheepdogs to guide dogs. - The second episode takes a look at the working dog, the age-old relationship that has made man and dog a formidable team. The latest science is revealing how their super senses can help humans in their work and how the future for working dogs may lie in their emotional intelligence. Only now are scientists proving that dogs are more like people than was ever thought possible.

8pm NATURE - Documentary



Snowbound: Animals of Winter - From the penguins of Antarctica to the bison of Yellowstone National Park, animals around the world adapt and survive during winter.

From the shelter of our homes, snow looks magical, but it's a harsh reality to many animals. Snow means freezing temperatures, which these animals must endure for many months. Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan meets some of the world's most iconic snow animals across the globe, from the penguins of Antarctica to the bison of Yellowstone and the Arctic fox.