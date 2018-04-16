WLRN's 2017 News Coverage Recognized At National Headliners Awards

By WLRN News 57 minutes ago

WLRN was awarded three second-place National Headliner Awards for its 2017 news coverage in the categories of social media, feature reporting for radio and radio documentary. 

The National Headliner Awards was founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, making it one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic excellence in the United States.

WLRN's work competed with news organizations of diverse sizes from around the country and it was recognized in the following categories: 

Radio Stations Feature and Human Interest story, all markets: “Cassettes of Hurricane Andrew,” by Alicia Zuckerman. 

Radio Stations Documentary or Public Affairs, all markets: “Cell 1: Florida’s Death Penalty in Limbo,” by Wilson Sayre, Alicia Zuckerman and the WLRN News Team. 

Social Media: “What you need to know to survive Hurricane Irma,” by Teresa Frontado, Katie Lepri and the WLRN News Team. 

WLRN has won 10 National Headliner Awards since 2012.

You can read the list of all 2017 winners here. 

Tags: 
WLRN
awards
news

