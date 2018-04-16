WLRN News Recognized With 14 Awards By Florida Associated Press Broadcasters

WLRN' s news coverage for 2017 was recognized with 14 awards by the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters at their yearly contest. 

Thirty-seven broadcast organizations submitted 597 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and weather stories from 2017. WLRN News won seven first-place awards and seven second-place recognitions. 

Winners were announced Saturday in Orlando. You can read the full list here

WLRN's Peter Haden was recognized with three first-place awards in the following categories: 

General Assignment | Long Format : “It Sounded Like a Thousand Demons’: Caribbean Evacuees Arriving in Florida Recount Hurricanes.”

Continuing Coverage :  “Sunny Daze: Inside South Florida’s Opioid Crisis.”

Use of Sound for Radio:  “Dime a Dozen, Overdose Crisis Rages in South Florida.”

For the second year in a row, the WLRN digital team was recognized with first place on Website/Digital and  Digital Programming categories. 

Also for the second year in a row, WLRN won first place in the Series/Franchise Reporting category with “Young Survivors: The Unspoken Trauma of Gun Violence.”

And for the third year in a row, WLRN won first place in the Public Affairs Category with Wilson Sayre and Alicia Zuckerman's "Cell 1: Florida's Death Penalty In Limbo."

Nadege Green was recognized with a second place General Assignment/Long Format award for “Black Women On Being Called ‘Girl’ In The Workplace.”

Sammy Mack placed second in the Use of Sound for Radio category with “Overnight: Inside a Trauma Center Where Specialists Work to Help Young Victims Survive.”

Christine DiMattei won second place in the Radio Newscast category. 

Alicia Zuckerman won second place in Feature reporting for “The Cassettes Of Hurricane Andrew.”

WLRN also won second place in the Investigative category for Rowan Moore Gerety's “Questionable Records of Miami-Dade’s School Discipline Overhaul” and WLRN News was awarded second place Overall Station of the Year.

 

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States. 

