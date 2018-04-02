Wicked Wedding

8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - Detective Inspector Richard Poole hates sun, sea and sand, so he is less than pleased when he finds himself assigned to the island paradise of Saint-Marie in the Caribbean.

As DI Richard Poole desperately searches for a decent cup of tea, a bride is murdered on her wedding day. The body of newlywed Lisa Moore is found in a room for which she had no key, just minutes after her nuptials. It is a tragedy DS Camille Bordey cannot help but notice, whilst Richard is more interested in housekeeping signs... But who would kill a bride on her wedding day? Could it really be one of her family?

9pm QUEEN ELIZABETH'S SECRET AGENTS - History/Docudrama - Uncover the secret state that helped keep Queen Elizabeth in power for over 40 years.

England has a new monarch, King James I, and Elizabeth’s former spymaster, Robert Cecil, faces his toughest test. A group of religious extremists plan to blow-up the Houses of Parliament with the king inside – what we call the Gunpowder Plot.

