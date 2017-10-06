What Are The Long-Term Effects Of Short-Term Science Funding Cuts?

Originally published on October 6, 2017 2:40 pm
Seven of the nine Nobel Prize winners in science this year were Americans. But will the U.S. be able to continue that trend? Scientists are warning the steep cuts that the Trump administration wants to make in funding for basic research will have drastic effects on future research.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson discusses the future of U.S. science funding with Kei Koizumi, visiting scholar at the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
