West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio, Trump's Handling of Last Year's Hurricanes & Miami Maker Faire

Guests for Sundial Wednesday, April 4 2018:

The West Palm Beach City Commission adopted a “welcoming city” immigration policy last year. The measure led the county to fall under the suspicion of the Department of Justice for deliberately withholding information regarding the immigration status of people taken into custody.

In January, West Palm Beach, in addition to 22 other jurisdictions, received a letter demanding local officials prove they are cooperating with immigration agents. If they refused to comply, the Justice Department threatened to withhold millions of dollars in grant money.

In response, the city filed a federal lawsuit that accused the Justice Department of “erroneous and recurring harassment of the city and its officials based on wrongly perceived non-compliance.” Last week, the Justice Department and the city reached a settlement.

West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio called in to the program from her office to discuss the city's stance on immigration and the recent legal whirlwind it endured.

Handling hurricanes

Politico reporter Danny Vinik recently published an article that “shows a persistent double standard in the president's handling of relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria.” He joined the program via phone to talk about his findings while conducting research for the piece.

Calling All “Makers”

The Miami Maker Faire, dubbed by organizers as “the greatest show-and-tell on Earth,” is a venue where people can show their inventions, creations and hobbies to other curious and innovative minds.

The Faire will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.

Frost Science exhibition designer James Herring and Tom Pupo of Moonlighter Maker Space joined us in the studio to shed some light on the history of the “maker movement” and how the Faire has evolved over the last five years.

Other cities in the country host their own Maker Faires, but Pupo said that Miami acts as a gateway to the international Maker community.“We get so many people from Latin American countries, from across the world. really,” he said.

Tickets for the Miami Maker Faire are available for purchase online and can also be purchased onsite.

Here is a video from the 2017 Miami Maker Faire: