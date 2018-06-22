Weird Florida just got weirder!

Weird Florida: On the Road Again A WLRN Original Production

IT'S WEIRD AND IT'S BACK! Join Florida's Master of the Weird, Charlie Carlson and his new canine companion, Lady Isabel as they travel off the beaten paths in search of more weirdness.

Airs: Sunday June 24th at 11pm

The duo set off to travel over 1500 miles across the Sunshine State in search of some very unusual people and places, only to discover Florida’s best-kept secrets and oddest legends.

A variety of destinations are explored, including forty feet beneath Biscayne Bay to visit the dearly departed, an island near Palm Beach that for decades harbored a strange government secret and the mysterious coquina ruins located in New Smyrna Beach.