How well do you know U.S. history? We dare you to try our test and figure out how much you really know about the traditions and customs around the official swearing-in of the president of the United States.

<!--{cke_protected}{C}%3C!%2D%2D%20The%20following%20message%20will%20be%20displayed%20to%20users%20with%20unsupported%20browsers%3A%20%2D%2D%3E--> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.