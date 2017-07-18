We Can’t Afford To Build New Rail Lines, Miami-Dade Mayor Says

By Douglas Hanks 36 minutes ago
  • Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez
    Emily Michot / MIAMI HERALD FILE PHOTO 2016

Miami-Dade can’t afford to build more rail lines and should invest millions in transit dollars creating modernized express bus systems running north and south, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday.

 

“I look at this as part of my job: Be realistic, bring us down to earth,” Gimenez told members of a county transportation board. “I know there’s going to be push back. I know there’s going to be a lot of people who have different ideas about what we should do. But we’ve been looking at this for some time. And these numbers are real.”

Gimenez’s $534 million proposal for rapid-bus routes would indefinitely defer the Metrorail expansion promised voters in 2002 during a referendum for a half-percent transportation tax that currently generates about $250 million a year.

