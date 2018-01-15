Volunteers Come In Droves To The Greater Hollywood YMCA For MLK Day Projects

By 5 hours ago
  girl holds sign in YMCA on MLK Day
    Sofia Janssens used her day off from seventh grade to make blankets with her parents and brother for Project Linus at the YMCA of Greater Hollywood.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN
  woman at Project Linus holds blankets
    Project Linus corrdinators sew the quilt squares into blankets for kids at Hollywood's Memorial Hospital, and others.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN
  parents assemble YMCA playground tent.
    Parents from the YMCA's pre-school also came to volunteer. They assembled a tent to keep the kids out of the sun at play time.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day is the only federal holiday that calls for a “day ON, not OFF”. Businesses may close, but it’s considered a day of service. At the Greater Hollywood YMCA, more than 125 people came to donate their time.

 

 

This year there were no students playing basketball on the Hollywood YMCA’s courts. Instead, there on rows of long tables, kids and parents decorated blanket squares for kids in need. 

 

One stack of many that volunteers decorated for Project Linus on MLK Day.
Credit Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Seventh-grader Sofia Janssens and her father were among them.

“As we were drawing the flowers, I had the idea to write different words on them,” she said. “So I wrote ‘love,’ and I told Papa to write ‘joy.’ ”

This YMCA picks a project to support on MLK Day ever year. This year’s activity benefits Project Linus, (like the Peanuts character who always carries that blue blanket). 

The squares will be sewn together by coordinators, who will then deliver them to kids staying in Hollywood and other South Florida, hospitals. 

But that wasn’t the only project that the volunteers tackled Monday. 

The Greater Hollywood YMCA executive director is Matthew Libby. He said, there were enough volunteers to replant the preschool’s garden. It had been destroyed during Hurricane Irma. 

“Fresh mulch, all new garden soil, some new plants, you see some aloe, lemon, mango and papaya tree…” he said. Now the pre-school will use the garden to learn about healthy eating. 

Broward College students were the group who donated garden and Project Linus supplies for the school’s involvement in the national MLK Day of Service event.

Back on the basketball courts inside, Francine Williams turned in a stack of decorated blankets for Project Linus at the main table. She summed up what the day meant to her: an example of Dr. King’s dream for equality, realized. 

“You see everybody, you see every ethnicity, working hand-in-hand, in harmony, to do a good project for children.”

Tags: 
MLK
YMCA
Hollywood
Local News
news
volunteering

