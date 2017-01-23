Village Rivals and Dangerous Enemies

9pm OUR ZOO - Drama - A charming series based on the true story of the Mottershead family who, despite staunch opposition and huge personal sacrifice, founded Chester Zoo in the 1930s.

The Village Rivals

As word spreads about the zoo, the Mottershead family are met with harsh backlash from the people of Upton, who are strongly opposed to the idea and start a campaign to prevent the zoo from opening. However, George is undeterred by the criticisms and appears at a town meeting to promote the zoo, but the villagers are unconvinced and the Mottersheads gain a bad reputation in the village, leading to June being bullied at school.

Billy drives into Upton with a flock of Humboldt penguins he acquired for the zoo, but his van breaks down in the middle of town, so he and George lead the penguins to Oakfield on foot. The villagers are entertained by this and follow them, and when they arrive Albert strikes a water pipe to flood the trench, converting it into a pool for the penguins. That night, the Mottersheads celebrate the newly-gained support and George appoints Muriel as deputy zookeeper. Outside, while no one notices, one of the black bears becomes agitated and frees itself from their enclosure.

10pm CORONER - Crime Drama - As coroner, Jane Kennedy’s job is to investigate sudden or unexplained deaths in this beautiful English coastal community. While Jane is talented and tenacious in seeking justice for the dead, her personal life is a bit more haphazard!

That's The Way We Do It

After antagonizing several people by stamping out traditions, including Punch and Judy, abrasive mayor Una Drake is found dead in a hotel room. For all her moral stance she was in an affair with young gigolo Danny Ball though estranged husband Gavin seemed remarkably tolerant about it. She had been threatened and her daughter Hannah tells Jane that she had' hundreds' of enemies. Jane puts herself in danger to find out which of them killed Una.