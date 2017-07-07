Vice President Pence Visits Kennedy Space Center, Calls For Mission to Moon and Mars

By Brendan Byrne 1 hour ago
  • Vice President Mike Pence speaks with the workforce at Kennedy Space Center inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.
    Vice President Mike Pence speaks with the workforce at Kennedy Space Center inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.
    Joey Roulette / WMFE

Vice President Mike Pence promised to return Americans to the moon during his visit Thursday at the Kennedy Space Center. Pence touted a commitment to returning to the moon, and putting humans on Mars under the leadership of President Trump.

“We will return our nation to the moon. We will go to Mars, and we will go still further to places that our children’s children can only imagine.”

Pence toured the center’s transition from the shuttle program to a multi user spaceport, supporting both public and private space launches. Senator Marco Rubio traveled with the Vice President on Air Force Two.

“And you’re the ones who make it possible,” Pence said to the crowd of more than a thousand workers inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. “So give yourselves a round of applause for making miracles happen, for making science fiction, science fact here at the Kennedy Space Center.”

Trump has yet to name a permanent NASA administrator, but last week the President reinstated the National Space Council chaired by the vice president aimed at streamlining the country’s space exploration efforts.

“[The National Space Council] will review our current policy and our long-range goals and coordinate national space activities — from national security to commerce to exploration and beyond,” said Pence. The group will meet later this summer.

Tags: 
Kennedy Space Center
space
President Trump
Mike Pence
NASA

Related Content

SpaceX Rocket Explodes On Kennedy Space Center Launchpad

By Teresa Frontado Sep 1, 2016
WMFE

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exploded on a launch pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida. Witnesses say the explosion rattled buildings miles away from the launch pad. Flames and black smoke could be seen at the pad, and the plume of smoke was picked up by local radar.

“SpaceX can confirm that in preparation for today’s static fire, there was an anomaly on the pad resulting in the loss of the vehicle and its payload,” says SpaceX spokesperson John Taylor. “Per standard procedure, the pad was clear and there were no injuries.”

Officials say there is no threat to public safety.

Another July 4th Anniversary: Pathfinder's Landing On Mars

By Jul 3, 2017

Twenty years ago Tuesday, a plucky little probe named Pathfinder landed at Ares Vallis on the surface of Mars.

It didn't land in the traditional way, with retrorockets firing until it reached the surface. No, Pathfinder bounced down to its landing site, cushioned by giant air bags. It was a novel approach, and the successful maneuver paved the way for a similar system used by the twin rovers Spirit and Opportunity in 2003.