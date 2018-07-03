Venezuelan Migrants Look Beyond Colombia For Refuge

By 12 minutes ago
  • In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo, a volunteer at the "Divina Providencia" migrant shelter distributes lunch to Venezuelan migrants, in Cucuta, Colombia. The food is cooked in several large vats and the diocese says it offers an average of 1000 meals a day.
    In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo, a volunteer at the "Divina Providencia" migrant shelter distributes lunch to Venezuelan migrants, in Cucuta, Colombia. The food is cooked in several large vats and the diocese says it offers an average of 1000 meals a day.
    Associated Press

About two million Venezuelans are fleeing the economic and political crisis in their country and seeking refuge in neighboring countries, including Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

READ MORE: Escape from Venezuela.

“There’s no end in sight,” says Nancy Izzo Jackson, a deputy assistant secretary with the U.S. State Department. “This is the largest external displacement in the region. Expectations are that the number of Venezuelans who will have left their country by the end of the year could reach three million people.”

During a conference call with reporters Monday, Jackson addressed the humanitarian crisis and its impact on the region.

After Colombia, Peru is hosting the second largest number of migrants – 350,000 people – and that number is expected to increase to one million by the end of the year. Ecuador has about 100,000 Venezuelans, many of whom are trying to arrive to Peru.

Jackson says the “massive outflow” of people is straining governments. The U.S. is thus helping bolster the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration – both of which have offices in Ecuador and Peru.

The U.S. has also provided nearly $31 million in humanitarian aid, for essentials like food, shelter and water.

Jackson says the situation is so dire for some Venezuelans that they’re trying to make money from their own currency, the bolivar.

“Their currency is so worthless, they have started making origami figures and bracelets, and they are handing them out to people, asking for 5 cents? 10 cents?” she says. “We had a situation where people are actually trying to monetize money.”

The State Department says it’s encouraging countries in the region to collaborate and better manage the humanitarian crisis.

Tags: 
SOS Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela crisis
Colombia
refugee crisis
news
Latin America

Related Content

'What I Saw Is A Refugee Crisis': WLRN Reporter On His Visit To The Venezuelan-Colombian Border

By Alejandra Martinez May 7, 2018
Tim Padgett / WLRN News

The Venezuelan refugee crisis is overwhelming South American countries—especially Colombia.

 

Last Friday, the U.N. had to suspend a new food stamp program for Venezuelans in the Colombian border city of Cúcuta because the crowds were simply too large and chaotic.

Escape From Venezuela: Do Colombians Forget They Were Once The Refugees?

By May 28, 2018
Paul Smith / UNHCR

CÚCUTA, COLOMBIA | Angélica Lamos’ house is one of the few places in Cúcuta where you can hear Venezuelan refugee children laughing instead of crying. The kids are squealing, in fact, playing with balloons in the courtyard as jaunty cumbia music wafts in from a corner cafe.

They’re not malnourished. They’re not sick.

Young, Escaped Venezuelan Opposition Leader: 'We Have To Organize The Diaspora'

By Jun 11, 2018
Ariana Cubillos / AP

Last month Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro won another six year term in an election widely considered fraudulent. He tightened his authoritarian socialist regime's hold on Venezuela, which has the largest oil reserves on the globe but is suffering the world's worst economic collapse today. As a result,  Venezuela experts say the opposition to Maduro desperately needs new leadership.

Escape de Venezuela: ¿Han olvidado los colombianos que ellos también fueron refugiados alguna vez?

By Jun 1, 2018
Paul Smith / UNHCR

CÚCUTA, COLOMBIA | La casa de Angélica Lamos es uno de los pocos lugares en Cúcuta donde se puede oir a los niños refugiados venezolanos reír en vez de llorar. De hecho, los niños chillan de placer jugando con globos en el patio de la casa mientras el ritmo alegre de una cumbia se cuela desde el café de la esquina.

No están desnutridos. No están enfermos.