USF Researchers Find Link Between Opioid Prescriptions, Parental Neglect

The opioid epidemic has become so severe it’s considered a national public health emergency, and a recent report suggests it could be linked to a higher rate of children in foster homes.



Health News Florida's Daylina Miller talked with lead author Troy Quast, PhD, of the University of South Florida College of Public Health about the association between the rate of opioid prescriptions in Florida, and the number of children removed from their homes due to parental neglect.

Some highlights from the report: