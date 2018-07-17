U.S. Makes New, $6 Million Pledge To Help Venezuelan Refugees Settle In Other Countries

By 58 minutes ago
  • Venezuelan refugees crossing the border into Colombia this year.
    Venezuelan refugees crossing the border into Colombia this year.
    Fernando Vergara / AP

By the end of this year, an estimated 3 million Venezuelans will have left their country – and the humanitarian crisis there – since 2015. The U.S. government just made another contribution to help those Venezuelans get settled in other countries. 

 

Due to their collapsed economy and dictatorial regime, Venezuelans make more requests for asylum in the U.S. than any other nationality. But the Trump Administration has cut back on the number of U.S. visas it grants Venezuelans. As a result, more Venezuelans are pouring over the borders of their South American neighbors, especially Colombia. 

The U.S. is helping those countries absorb the refugees, many of whom can no longer find food or medicine back in Venezuela. In April the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, put up $2.5 million in humanitarian aid. Now USAID Director Mark Green – during a visit to the Colombian border city of Cúcuta – has announced a new pledge of $6 million.

Green told Congress earlier this year the Administration could pledge a total of about $12 million. So more U.S. aid for Venezuelan refugees is expected, especially as Venezuela’s crisis worsens.

Expats in South Florida want the U.N. to formally declare the Venezuelan exodus a refugee crisis. They say it would unlock more international aid for those Venezuelan migrants.

Tags: 
Venezuela
Venezuelan refugees
USAID
Mark Green
Local News

Related Content

Venezuelans To Trump: If Maduro Regime Evil Enough To Invade, Then Give More U.S. Visas

By Jul 16, 2018
Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

Aid Effort For Desperate Venezuelans Pivots From Caracas To Cúcuta

By Apr 3, 2018
Fernando Vergara / AP via Miami Herald

At a warehouse near Miami International Airport, Adelys Ferro is unpacking boxes and making a checklist of donated medicines for Venezuelans.

UN Turning To Private Donors To Help Fill Aid Gap For Venezuelan Refugees

By May 6, 2018
Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

The Venezuelan refugee crisis is only worsening - and international aid raised so far to help hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans pouring into countries like Colombia is falling well short. As a result, the U.N. and other aid  groups are looking for new sources of funding.