Related Program: All Things Considered on WLRN U.S. Farmers Likely Among Hardest Hit By Chinese Tarriffs By Frank Morris • 32 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered on WLRN TweetShareGoogle+Email Hog farmers and others worry the current tariff threats could undo years of trade progress. Red Cedicol / EyeEm / Getty Images/EyeEm Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 4, 2018 10:04 pm Copyright 2018 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.