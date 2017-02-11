TUNA TARTARE
Norman Van Aken © 2004
¼ Cup minced red onion
½-1 jalapeño, seeds and stems removed and finely minced
4 teaspoons ginger, peeled and finely minced
2 teaspoon lemongrass, inner stalks, finely minced, (optional but good if available)
1 teaspoon dark roasted sesame oil
2 teaspoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons grated orange zest, minced
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, minced
1 # Sushi Quality Tuna, sinew, bloodline and fat removed, diced small
Kosher salt and freshly toasted and ground black pepper to taste
In a bowl stir together the onion, jalapeno, ginger, lemongrass, sesame oil, soy sauce, orange and lemon zests. Stir in the tuna and season with salt and pepper. Cover and chill. Serve within 30 minutes for optimal textures and temperature.