Tuna Tartare

TUNA TARTARE

Norman Van Aken © 2004

¼ Cup minced red onion

½-1 jalapeño, seeds and stems removed and finely minced

4 teaspoons ginger, peeled and finely minced

2 teaspoon lemongrass, inner stalks, finely minced, (optional but good if available)

1 teaspoon dark roasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons grated orange zest, minced

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, minced

1 # Sushi Quality Tuna, sinew, bloodline and fat removed, diced small

Kosher salt and freshly toasted and ground black pepper to taste

In a bowl stir together the onion, jalapeno, ginger, lemongrass, sesame oil, soy sauce, orange and lemon zests. Stir in the tuna and season with salt and pepper. Cover and chill. Serve within 30 minutes for optimal textures and temperature.

Norman Van Aken

ASIAN BBQ PORTOBELLO PATTY MELTS

© 2016 All Rights Reserved by Norman & Janet Van Aken

Yield: 2 Patty Melts

For the Marinade and Mushrooms:

1 1/2 Cups Ginger Soy Dressing, (see below).

Save the remainder for many ideas or more of this.

1 Cup Ketchup

4 portobello mushroom caps, stem removed

Pre-heat an oven to 350 degrees.Mix the Ginger Soy Dressing with the Ketchup in a large bowl. Add the mushroom caps and turn them over several times over the course of 30-40 minutes.