Trying To Contact Family In Puerto Rico? Here’s Who To Call

By Monique O. Madan 5 minutes ago
  • Hurricane Maria has left many of San Juan's streets flooded and blocked by fallen power lines, trees, and debris as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the Category 4 storm on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
    Carl Juste / Miami Herald

Families desperate to communicate with their loved ones in Puerto Rico — thrashed by the most ferocious storm to strike the territory in at least 85 years — have invaded the internet and flooded phone lines searching for ways to get in contact after Hurricane Maria knocked out power and most means of communication to the entire island.

Maria ripped through Puerto Rico on Wednesday, leaving the territory completely in the dark. As food and water have become more scarce, panicked family and friends in the mainland U.S. and beyond are being advised by the territory’s Federal Affairs Administration to do the following:

▪  Check the map below. Puerto Rico is divided into 12 zones. Each zone is comprised of various municipalities. Phone numbers are listed for all municipalities and for each region. These phone numbers will connect you with the nearest Puerto Rico State Agency for Emergency and Disaster Management office.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald. 

Tags: 
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
electricity

