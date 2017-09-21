Trump Administration Plans New Sanctions On North Korea

The Trump administration is preparing to announce additional sanctions on North Korea, in response to Pyongyang's renegade nuclear program.

Trump teased the announcement Thursday morning during a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea," the president told reporters during a meeting with Afghanistan's president, Ashraf Ghani.

Trump is set to meet Thursday with leaders of South Korea and Japan, two U.S. allies that have been rattled by North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

Last week, North Korea launched a ballistic missile high over Japanese territory.

During his speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump warned that the United States would "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies against a nuclear attack. But he held out hope that could be avoided through economic and diplomatic pressure.

Trump praised the U.N. Security Council for passing two recent resolutions against North Korea that the president called "hard hitting." But he added additional measures would be necessary to rein in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We must do much more," Trump said. "It is time for all nations to work together to isolate the Kim regime until it ceases its hostile behavior."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to brief reporters later Thursday.

