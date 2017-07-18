Tropical Storm Don Forms; No Florida Threat

By Jeff Huffman 8 minutes ago
Originally published on July 18, 2017 2:48 pm

Tropical Storm Don formed east of the Windward Islands Monday afternoon, but it is no threat to Florida.

There's only a small window of opportunity for Don to strengthen, and that is mostly during the day Tuesday. Once the storm moves into the eastern Caribbean, strong upper-level winds and dry air are likely to cause Don to dissipate.

Another wave behind Don has a potential to develop, but is also no threat to the United States.

