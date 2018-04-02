Trauma Of The FIU Bridge Collapse Haunts Survivor Who Watched His Friend Die

By Alex Harris 1 hour ago
  • Richard Humble, a survivor of the FIU bridge collapse who filed a negligence suit last week, speaks about his experiences during a press conference at his lawyer's office.
    Richard Humble, a survivor of the FIU bridge collapse who filed a negligence suit last week, speaks about his experiences during a press conference at his lawyer's office.
    Jose Iglesias / Miami Herald

On the drive home from his parents’ home on Easter Sunday, Richard Humble had to pull over.

He was panicking. It was like it was happening all over again. One moment he was riding shotgun with his best friend Alexa Duran, and the next he was trapped under a twisted hunk of car crushed by Florida International University’s brand new 950-ton pedestrian bridge. He was able to escape the car. Duran did not. At 18, she was the youngest of the six victims of the collapse.

It took Humble 20 minutes before he could drive again on Easter Sunday, an activity that these days leaves him full of anxiety and dread. He said he has flashbacks at least every other day, and he’s had to drop all but one of his FIU classes.

“There’s not a single day that I don’t think about it,” he told reporters at a press conference Monday to discuss the negligence lawsuit he and his family filed Thursday.

Even on the drive to the Coral Gables offices of his law firm, he said, he passed under an arch and had a physical reaction.

“Something in me was like, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t risk it,’” he said. “All it needs is a trigger and it’s out of my hands.”

The physical reminders of that terrible day — a fractured back, knee and neck issues — have mostly faded. The memories will never leave him.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
FIU
FIU bridge
news

Related Content

FIU Holds Moment Of Silence Honoring Bridge Collapse Victims

By Leslie Ovalle Mar 19, 2018
Leslie Ovalle / WLRN

The busy Graham Center building at Florida International University fell still and silent at 1:47 p.m. on Monday to honor the victims of the pedestrian bridge that collapsed on March 15. 

Survivor Of FIU Bridge Collapse Sues Design-Construction Firms

By MARTIN VASSOLO Mar 19, 2018
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

Two days after the last victim’s body was removed from a collapsed bridge near Florida International University, the first civil lawsuit stemming from the tragedy has been filed — and it claims reckless negligence on the part of the companies who oversaw the bridge’s design and construction.

All Victims Recovered In Miami Bridge Collapse, Police Say

By Mar 18, 2018

Police say they believe all the victims killed in the bridge collapse near Miami are accounted for.

"We believe that we've recovered the final two individuals, final two victims, from underneath the bridge," Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told reporters late Saturday night.

Five bodies were recovered from the wreckage Saturday, police said. A sixth victim died at the hospital.

"We're pretty confident that no one's left," Perez said, though he said recovery efforts would continue.

As Spring Break Ends, FIU Prepares For Classes, Memorials To Bridge Collapse Victims

By Carli Teproff & Monique O. Madan Mar 19, 2018
C.M. GUERRERO / Miami Herald

The beginnings of a memorial to the six people who died in the collapse of a bridge at Florida International University appeared Sunday — a single bouquet of flowers and six small wooden crosses on cords hung from a wall and held in place by pieces of rubble.

Designer of Collapsed Bridge Also Worked On Skyway, Selmon

By Mar 18, 2018

The same company that designed a pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Miami also designed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and the elevated portion of the Selmon Expressway in Tampa.