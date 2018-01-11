'Trade Secrets' No More: Judge Tells Uber To Make Airport Business Reports Public

    Uber must divulge how much it pays to Broward County for use of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, as well as the monthly number of pick-ups the company does there.
The ride-sharing company, Uber, has found itself at the center of controversy again. 

The Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal ordered the company on Wednesday to divulge records it had tried to shield from the public about its relationship with the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Sun Sentinel first reported.  

Broward County allowed Uber to start operating at the airport two years ago.  In return, Uber pays Broward County each month. Uber also has monthly business reports it sends to the county about how much business it does at FLL airport. 

The taxi company, Yellow Cab, made a public records request to see these monthly business reports for FLL. The county and Uber chose not to release them at the time, citing the information was a "trade secret" of Uber's.

In the new decision, the court ruled that the amount of money Uber pays to use FLL, and how many rides the company picks up and drops off there, are not trade secrets and must be released.

Mark Stempler is the attorney representing Yellow Cab. He said his client, Yellow Cab, is happy about the ruling, but he also considers it a victory for anyone who fights for Florida’s public records law. 

“What the court essentially did in the end was say, 'You know what? The public does have that access to these records,' ” Stempler said. 

Uber’s Florida spokesman, Javi Correoso, said Uber is disappointed with the ruling. However, the company still wants app users to know that certain private information is allowed to be kept secret from the record requests. 

“Individual information of riders and drivers is protected,” he said. “Information related to trip-by-trip data is protected.”

Uber may still appeal the court’s decision. Correoso said. The company is still deciding its next step. 

Cities With Uber Have Lower Rates Of Ambulance Usage

By Dec 18, 2017

Many potential emergency room patients are too sick to drive themselves to a hospital. But an ambulance can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars without insurance.

This where a popular ride-sharing app can step in, while also freeing up the ambulances for those who need them most.

Uber Picks New CEO, Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi

By Aug 27, 2017

Uber has appointed Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to be its new chief executive, a source familiar with the ride-sharing company tells NPR.

Khosrowshahi has been at the travel company Expedia for more than a decade, reports NPR's Aarti Shahani. He steps into the role at a tumultuous time, as Uber seeks to fill a leadership vacuum. Co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned under pressure in June, though he remains on the company's board.

Broward Lets Uber And Lyft Back In

By Oct 13, 2015
tallahassee.com

App-based taxi services like Uber and Lyft are back in business in Broward County.

In a meeting much shorter than the last one on this issue, commissioners voted 6-2 on an ordinance that opens pathways for the apps to come back online for Broward residents.

Representatives from Uber said they could turn the app back on as soon as Thursday.

Broward County Mayor Tim Ryan says this is a win for residents.