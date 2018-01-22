TPS And DACA, Hot Topics For South Florida Women's March

More than 2,000 people -mostly women but not exclusively so- gathered on Sunday at Miami's Wynwood to mark the first anniversary of the Women's March and reiterate their commitment to "resist" President Donald Trump's administration and create a more feminist world.

Many people showed up with family, friends, and their pets. It was very much a communal affair. There were also food trucks and tents highlighting issues from reproductive rights and mass incarceration, to climate change.

“I'm so proud of the movement that's going on right now," said Stephanie Torres. "My 17-year-old daughter is going to be voting this year and she wanted to be out here, she wanted to come and show her support. So that's what we're doing here today.”

In line with national events organized during the weekend, the South Florida gathering was also focused on getting people registered to vote in this year's midterm elections.

Speakers ranged from elected officials to local activists, such as Tallahassee Mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and the executive director of Haitian Women of Miami Marleine Bastien.

A hot topic of conversation at the rally was DACA and TPS --and the looming expiration dates for both programs.

“We need to respect the immigrants, how can we toss them out?” said Tilky Lopez Blanco. She immigrated from Cuba to the United States in 1960.

Alexandra Perez, 21, wanted to remind people about the ongoing effects of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

“This cause is also connected to every other cause. There's people here that are marching for women's rights but then there's people like me, as a woman I'm marching for Puerto Rico because there's other causes that people need to be reminded of or don't even know about,” she said.