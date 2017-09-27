Three Dead After 30-Story Fall At Miami Gardens TV Signal Tower

Three men died when scaffolding at a TV signal tower collapsed Wedensday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesman Felipe Lay said three workmen fell 300 to 400 feet -- the equivalent of 30 to 40 stories -- in the accident around 4 p.m. at 501 NW 207th St. in Miami Gardens.

“I guess they were on the crane or whatnot,” Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said. “There were some other gentlement in a trailer and some other guys ont he ground who were able to run away as the crane fell.”

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.