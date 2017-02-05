Thousands March Against Trump in West Palm Beach

  Anti-Trump protesters march through West Palm Beach on Feb. 04, 2017.
    Anti-Trump protesters march through West Palm Beach on Feb. 04, 2017.
  Anti-Trump protesters march through West Palm Beach on Feb. 04, 2017.
    Anti-Trump protesters march through West Palm Beach on Feb. 04, 2017.
  Anti-Trump protesters march through West Palm Beach on Feb. 04, 2017.
    Anti-Trump protesters march through West Palm Beach on Feb. 04, 2017.
  Trump supporters confront protesters on the Southern Boulevard bridge. Feb. 5, 2017.
    Trump supporters confront protesters on the Southern Boulevard bridge. Feb. 5, 2017.
  Trump supporters confront protesters on the Southern Boulevard bridge. Feb. 5, 2017.
    Trump supporters confront protesters on the Southern Boulevard bridge. Feb. 5, 2017.
Around 3,000 protesters took to the streets of West Palm Beach Saturday, hoping to be seen by President Donald Trump.

The demonstrators waved signs and marched south down Flagler Drive before turning left on Southern Boulevard – toward the President's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago and attending the American Red Cross Ball. The humanitarian organization’s annual fundraising gala has been held at Trump’s Palm Beach estate for several years.

Several hundred protesters crossed the Southern Boulevard bridge and made it within 100 feet of Mar-a-Lago. They were met by pro-Trump demonstrators.

The protest remained peaceful.

Donald Trump
protests
immigration
Mar-a-lago
Florida
news

