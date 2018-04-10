They Were Holding Hands After The Gay Pride Parade. Then Four Men Attacked Them.

By Chabeli Herrera 51 minutes ago
  • The four young men who police are searching for in connection to a felony battery investigation in Miami Beach. The men randomly attacked two men near Ocean Drive and Sixth Street on Sunday evening after the Gay Pride parade in Miami Beach.
    The four young men who police are searching for in connection to a felony battery investigation in Miami Beach. The men randomly attacked two men near Ocean Drive and Sixth Street on Sunday evening after the Gay Pride parade in Miami Beach.
    Miami Beach Police Department

Two victims were attacked by four young men in Miami Beach after the city’s Gay Pride Parade Sunday in what police think may have been a hate crime.

In video footage of the incident, four young men — one wearing a Florida International University T-shirt — are seen walking up to a bathroom area on Ocean Drive and Sixth Street at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Two other men walk out, and are immediately attacked by the four. One of the attackers shouts a Spanish slur used to refer to LGBT men before he and the other attackers begin repeatedly punching the two men.

When the two victims, who sustained multiple injuries to their faces, began to run away, the attackers chased them, Miami Beach police said.

Police are asking for help to identify the men involved in the attack. Three are described as Hispanic white males, each about 5 foot 8, and between the ages of 19 and 24. Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
lgbtq
Miami Beach Gay Pride
news

Related Content

Miami Beach Celebrates Gay Pride - This Year With New Youth District And Safe Zone

By Danny Hwang Apr 8, 2018
Danny Hwang / WLRN News

Miami Beach celebrated pride in its 10th annual Gay Pride Festival this past week. Events began last Monday with a rainbow flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

On Sunday, the event culminated with a parade. Ocean Drive was shut down for the duration of the main parade, which ran from Fifth to 15th streets.

Paul Thomas is on the board of Miami Beach Gay Pride. He said 83 groups would draw a crowd of more than 135,000 people.

“Lots of creativity, lots of fun as everybody marches down Ocean Drive celebrating who they are,” he said.