They Stole Teddy Bears And Other Mementos From A Memorial At Stoneman Douglas High, Police Say

A convicted burglar, drug delivery man and domestic violence batterer now is accused of stealing from a memorial to the 17 people gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Michael Kennedy, 37, and Kara O’Neil, 40, were arrested at the school Sunday at 10:20 p.m. Each remains in Broward County Jail on $1,000 bond on one count of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument.

“Several items from the memorial were in the defendant’s rear seat, including teddy bears, plaques and pin wheels,” the arrest report from Broward Sheriff’s Office stated.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.