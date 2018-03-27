They Stole Teddy Bears And Other Mementos From A Memorial At Stoneman Douglas High, Police Say

By David J. Neal 40 minutes ago
  • Michael Kennedy (left) and Kara M. O’Neil (right)
    Michael Kennedy (left) and Kara M. O’Neil (right)
    Broward Sheriff's Office

A convicted burglar, drug delivery man and domestic violence batterer now is accused of stealing from a memorial to the 17 people gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Michael Kennedy, 37, and Kara O’Neil, 40, were arrested at the school Sunday at 10:20 p.m. Each remains in Broward County Jail on $1,000 bond on one count of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument.

“Several items from the memorial were in the defendant’s rear seat, including teddy bears, plaques and pin wheels,” the arrest report from Broward Sheriff’s Office stated.

Tags: 
stoneman shooting
Parkland school shooting
school shooting
mass shooting
news

