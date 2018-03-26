Teachers Can't Afford Miami-Dade Rents. The County Has A Plan: Let Them Live At School

By Douglas Hanks 12 minutes ago
  • Phillis Wheatley Elementary School could get a facelift — and an apartment complex next door for teachers.
    Phillis Wheatley Elementary School could get a facelift — and an apartment complex next door for teachers.
    C.M. Guerrero / Miami Herald

Amid a wide gap between modest teacher salaries and Miami’s high housing prices, the county has a new plan: build apartments on school property and let faculty live there.

A preliminary proposal includes constructing a new mid-rise middle school in the luxe Brickell area for Southside Elementary, with a floor devoted to residential units, and several more reserved for parking and the classrooms on top. If that goes well, Miami-Dade wants a full-fledged housing complex next to Phillis Wheatley Elementary, with as many as 300 apartments going up on the campus just north of downtown.

“It’s an exciting idea,” said Michael Liu, Miami-Dade’s housing director. “Land is at a premium in Miami-Dade County. It’s difficult to come by, especially in the urban core.”

