Related Program: The Public Storyteller

Tamara Green - Slave Days

January 29, 2017

Professional Storyteller Tamara Green tells a short story of life on the plantation.

/ 12:30

January 29, 2017

Professional Storyteller Tamara Green relives a little bit of American history

Tags: The Public Storyteller

Related Content

Janice Sudak - Shark, and Alligator Valley

January 22, 2017

Alligators love tourist in The Everglades.

/ 12:07

January 22, 2017

Janice Sudak saw an alligator at Shark Valley, and so did everyone else.