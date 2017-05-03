Study Finds "Extreme" Sea Level Rise Could Displace Entire South Florida Cities By 2100

  • A map from the Climate Central study shows how the greater Fort Lauderdale area could be impacted if rising seas reach NOAA's "extreme" projection. Areas in blue are submerged.
    Climate Central
  • A map from the Climate Central study shows how the greater Miami area could be impacted if rising seas reach NOAA's "extreme" projection. Areas in blue are submerged.
    Climate Central
  • A map from the Climate Central study shows how south Miami-Dade County could be impacted if rising seas reach NOAA's "extreme" projection. Areas in blue are submerged.
    Climate Central
  • A map from the Climate Central study shows how Key West and nearby keys could be impacted if rising seas reach NOAA's "extreme" projection. Areas in blue are submerged.
    Climate Central

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, monitors weather and climate change for the federal government. It predicts about one foot of sea level rise by 2100 under the best case scenario, and more than eight feet of sea level rise in the so-called “extreme” scenario. That’s prompted a study that shows what extreme sea level rise could look like in South Florida.

 

The non-profit, independent research group Climate Central conducted this study. It says under worst-case conditions of 10 to 12 feet of sea level rise, 29 percent of Floridians would be displaced by 2100. But in some South Florida cities, displacement rates could be much, much higher. For example, 100 percent of Hialeah, Homestead, Miami Beach, Doral and Pembroke Pines residents could be at risk of having to seek higher ground.

 

NOAA says there’s a less than two percent chance that seas will rise more than five feet before the end of the century. In a January report, its researchers said sea level rise and the rising temperatures that cause it can be limited by taking carbon out of the atmosphere. It’s not clear how that might happen.

Tags: 
climate change
sea level rise
NOAA
environment
news

Related Content

South Florida Protesters Push For Federal Action On Climate Change

By Apr 30, 2017
Kate Stein / WLRN

For the second weekend in a row, protesters marched across the country against President Donald Trump's policies.

Senate Commerce Committee Comes To West Palm Beach For Climate Change Hearing — Kind Of

By Apr 10, 2017
Kate Stein / WLRN

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-FL, is trying to fill in fellow U.S. senators on climate change. So it makes sense that he invited members of the Commerce Committee — of which he's the ranking minority member — to West Palm Beach to learn about increasing temperatures and rising seas from the experts who know it firsthand.

But whether those committee members will ever hear the testimony from the hearing on Monday is unclear. None of the other 26 senators on the Commerce Committee attended.

South Floridians: What Do You Think Officials Should Do About Climate Change?

By Apr 27, 2017
Kate Stein / WLRN

Officials from four South Florida counties are collecting public input on an updated regional plan to address climate change and related challenges.

Artist Sets Futuristic Dinner Party In World Reshaped By Rising Seas

By editor Apr 16, 2017

What will our dinners look like when temperatures and sea levels rise and water floods our coastal towns and cities?

Allie Wist, 29, an associate art director at Saveur magazine, attempts to answer that question in her latest art project, "Flooded." It's a fictional photo essay (based on real scientific data) about a dinner party menu at a time when climate change has significantly altered our diets.