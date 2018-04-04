A Stag Party Gone Awry

8pm DOC MARTIN - Comedy/Drama - Dr. Martin Ellingham is a successful London surgeon who begins working as a G.P. in the seaside village of Portwenn.

OUT OF THE WOODS - Mark Mylow intends to marry beautiful Julie Mitchell. For his stag night, Mark wants to camp out in the woods under the stars accompanied by his Best Man, Al Large, but it is not long before the two intrepid campers are lost in the woods. Then an adder bites Mark's ankle and he suffers a potentially fatal allergic reaction. Al has finally flown the nest, and has been busy setting up his first home. The flat needs a lot of work to make it habitable again. While he has been wandering in the woods his dad Bert thought he would try to spruce the place up for him, with disastrous consequences. Meanwhile, it appears the beaches of North Cornwall are being stormed by legions of poisonous fish intent on terrorizing the teenage population of Portwenn. Teenage boys have been lining up for treatment for weever fish stings. Martin is furious to hear that the boys had been playing a deadly game of who could stand the pain of being stung the longest.

9pm INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY - Crime Drama - An old-fashioned Scotland Yard detective pursues law-breakers.

BREATHE THE AIR - Dr Valerie Cullen is found dead, holding a syringe, and colleague Dr Plant suggests suicide, telling Gently that she was depressed at the onset of motor neurone disease. Estranged husband Andrew, also a doctor, agrees but when he finds Valerie's office ransacked and her dog killed Gently suspects foul play with Andrew the likely culprit. Valerie was a popular visitor to Norman, an unofficial patient dying of emphysema contracted from working at an asbestos factory where Andrew was the medical officer. Given that other workers have also died Gently suspects that Valerie was attempting to expose criminal negligence at the factory and somebody was out to prevent her.