Spend Summer Under The Stars!

FRIDAY NIGHT MOVIES COMING IN JULY!

See you're favorite iconic Hollywood stars, like John Wayne, Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor in the most beloved classic movies. Whether they are heroes or villains, we'll showcase these legendary performers as we bring you the best in the "Golden Age" of Hollywood films. Tune in Friday nights at 9 for cinematic nostaglia and unrivaled storytelling.

July 6th at 9pm



McCLINTOCK - 1963 ‧ Romance/Action/Adventure starring John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara.

Aging rancher George Washington McLintock (John Wayne), a wealthy self-made man, is forced to deal with numerous personal and professional problems. Seemingly everyone wants a piece of his enormous farmstead, including high-ranking government men, McLintock's own sons and nearby Native Americans. As McLintock tries to juggle his various adversaries, his wife, who left him two years previously, suddenly returns. But she isn't interested in her husband -- she wants custody of their daughter.

July 13th at 9pm



MY MAN GODFREY - 1936 ‧ Romance/Comedy starring Carole Lumbard, William Powell and Gail Patrick.

Fifth Avenue socialite Irene Bullock (Carole Lombard) needs a "forgotten man" to win a scavenger hunt, and no one is more forgotten than Godfrey Park (William Powell), who resides in a dump by the East River. Irene hires Godfrey as a servant for her riotously unhinged family, to the chagrin of her spoiled sister, Cornelia (Gail Patrick), who tries her best to get Godfrey fired. As Irene falls for her new butler, Godfrey turns the tables and teaches the frivolous Bullocks a lesson or two.

July 20th at 9pm

THE BIG LIFT - 1950 - Drama starring Montgomery Clift and Paul Douglas. This film was shot on location in Berlin in 1949 and used newsreel footage of the actual airlift which provided an authentic glimpse of the post war state of the city.

During the 1948 Berlin Airlift, as British and American forces break a Russian blockade of the divided German city, a pair of American soldiers fall in love with local women against a backdrop of increasing Cold War tensions. Ground control specialist Hank Kowalski (Paul Douglas) finds happiness with the idealistic Gerda (Bruni Löbel), but, when pilot Danny MacCullough (Montgomery Clift) falls for the beautiful, mysterious Frederica (Cornell Borchers), his friends question her motives.

July 27th at 9pm

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - 1945 - Drama/Mystery - based on Agatha Christie's best-selling mystery.

In this suspenseful drama, based on Agatha Christie's mystery tale, 10 strangers are summoned to a remote island. While they are waiting for the mysterious host to appear, a recording levels serious accusations at each of the guests, including Judge Francis J. Quinncannon (Barry Fitzgerald) and Dr. Edward G. Armstrong (Walter Huston), and soon they start being murdered, one by one. As the survivors try to keep their wits, they reach a disturbing conclusion: one of them must be the killer.