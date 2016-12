(12-28-2016, Originally aired 5-9-2016) On today’s Topical Currents, we recount the terrible events which caused the collapse of Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Writer and editor Bill DeYoung, has researched events for the book, SKYWAY: The True Story of Tampa Bay’s Signature Bridge, and the Man Who Brought It Down.

Thirty-five people lost their lives on May 9th, 1980, when a 20-thousand-ton vessel rammed a support pier.

(It shouldn’t have happened.)