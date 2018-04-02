SpaceX Launching Supplies To International Space Station

SpaceX is set to launch around 5,800 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon capsule packed with research, crew supplies and hardware from Cape Canaveral.

One of the experiments heading up to the ISS will look at a better way to test pharmaceutical drugs in microgravity…which could lead to more effective and less expensive drugs back here on Earth.

NASA pays commercial partners like SpaceX to transport supplies to the station. This is NASA’s 21st mission utilizing private companies. SpaceX has launched 14 cargo missions to the station and partner Orbital ATK has launched seven.

Later this year, SpaceX and another commercial partner Boeing are planning a series of test flights that will eventually take astronauts to the space station — the first time humans have blasted off from U.S. soil since the end of the shuttle program in 2011.

The cargo mission is targeting a 4:30 p.m. window and weather remains favorable.

Related Content

SpaceX Completes Successful Launch, Narrowly Misses Catching $6 Million Nose Cone

By Feb 22, 2018

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket Thursday morning.

But the hard part came next: trying to catch the rocket's falling nose cone with a big net on a ship in the ocean.

Wait, what?

SpaceX Braves New Cosmos With Falcon Heavy Launch

By Alex Gonzalez Feb 7, 2018
Elon Musk via Instagram

The Florida Space Coast is the site of space travel’s most iconic moments. In 1969, Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong successfully traveled to the moon. They took off from Cape Canaveral on the Saturn V – one of the most powerful rockets to date.

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy is now the most powerful active rocket to date. It blasted off on its maiden flight from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday.

SpaceX 'Starman' At Wheel Of Sports Car Flying on New Rocket

By Feb 6, 2018
Elon Musk via Instagram

A SpaceX “Starman” is aboard the company’s new rocket that’s set to make its launch debut from Florida.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk revealed pictures of the surprise passenger Monday. The figure is in the driver’s seat of Musk’s red Tesla Roadster, the cargo for Tuesday’s first test flight of the Falcon Heavy. The right hand is on the wheel, the left arm rests on the convertible’s door.