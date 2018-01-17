South Florida Schools Competed for An Extra $2K Per Student — And Broward Lost

By 9 hours ago
  • Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is shown here. The district applied for some extra state funding for three elementary schools but lost in two different rounds.
    Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is shown here. The district applied for some extra state funding for three elementary schools but lost in two different rounds.
    Joe Rimkus Jr. / Miami Herald

The Broward County school district was passed over — again — for an extra $2,000 per student at three of its most struggling elementary schools.

The state Board of Education on Wednesday awarded the funding to 14 schools throughout the state, none of which were in South Florida.

It was the second round of awards, which were provided to a total of 25 schools statewide. Five schools in Miami-Dade County and three in Palm Beach County were included in the first round of winners in October.

Broward County Public Schools applied during both rounds but did not win. The district was seeking more than $3.4 million for Dillard Elementary School, Larkdale Elementary School and Northside Elementary School.

Wednesday's winners included schools in the following counties: Brevard, Duval, Gadsden, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam and Volusia.

The two-year grants will allow winning districts to install social services that aim to mitigate the effects of poverty on academic performance. For example, the Miami-Dade schools plan to use the money to provide behavioral health therapy and job help for parents, as well as tutoring and pregnancy prevention for students.

The funding was included as a compromise in the controversial new charter school law, House Bill 7069. The measure offers lucrative incentives to attract charters to neighborhoods with D- and F-rated public schools. Superintendents — including Miami-Dade’s Alberto Carvalho and Broward’s Robert Runcie — fought for the extra money to help districts turn those schools around.

Broward is leading a lawsuit with a dozen other school districts challenging House Bill 7069. The Palm Beach County district filed a separate lawsuit. Miami-Dade has not yet sued, although most School Board members have voted in favor of proceeding with a lawsuit eventually.

Click here to read the applications from each round.

Tags: 
House Bill 7069
charter schools
school funding
Palm Beach County Schools
Broward County Public Schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
news
Local News

Related Content

Miami-Dade School Board Elects New Chair, Who Opposes Suing Over Charter School Law

By Jessica Bakeman Nov 14, 2017

It took Miami-Dade County’s school board 30 rounds of voting before a majority agreed on its next chair: Perla Tabares Hantman.

For about an hour of sometimes tense exchanges, the nine-member board struggled over two directions: electing an experienced chief, or providing new opportunities to those who haven’t had a chance to lead. Hantman has already served in the post for nine years cumulatively.

Broward County, 12 Other Districts File Legal Challenge to New Charter School Law

By Jessica Bakeman Oct 16, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride

Broward County and a dozen other school districts filed a much-anticipated lawsuit targeting House Bill 7069 on Monday.