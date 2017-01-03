South Florida Republicans Split Over GOP Move to Weaken Ethics Watchdog

Listen to the radio version of this story here.

On Monday night, Republican lawmakers announced that they had voted privately to put Congress in control of investigating its own members, stripping the independence of the Office of Congressional Ethics. On Tuesday, they abruptly reversed course and abandoned a plan that would have gutted an independent office that investigates wrongdoing by lawmakers

The proposed changes would have barred the office from relaying information to law enforcement, collecting anonymous tips or speaking publicly about its work.

South Florida Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen explained her original vote of “Yes” by saying oversight from Congress would ensure a “fair hearing” for the members of Congress being investigated. Reps. Carlos Curbelo and Mario Diaz-Balart did not initially answer questions about how they voted.

Richard Painter, who served as an ethics counselor in the George W. Bush administration, compared the proposed changes to letting foxes guard the henhouse.

The Office of Congressional Ethics was created in 2008 after a string of scandals that sent members of Congress to jail. It went on to investigate Democrats and Republicans alike for junkets to Azerbaijan and self-serving business dealings in office, inquiries that hastened the resignation of more than one representative in Congress.

On Tuesday, the Republican conference met again amid outcry across the political spectrum and decided to scrap the plan.



Curbelo vowed to protect the office’s independence, and Diaz-Balart said any reforms should come through legislation, not through the rulemaking process, which takes place in private.