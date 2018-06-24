This South Florida Priest Wants You To Understand Why Central Americans Are Seeking Asylum

  • Father Frank O’Loughlin is the co-founder of the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Lake Worth, Fla. He says Central Americans seeking asylum in the U.S. today are fleeing gang violence and extortion. "There is no rule of law," O'Loughlin said.
    Peter Haden / WLRN
  • Central American migrants make a perilous journey crossing Mexico atop a freight train known as "la Bestia" (the Beast). July 2008.
    Peter Haden

In the past two months, the United States has taken more than 2,300 migrant children away from their parents as a result of the Trump Administration’s new "zero-tolerance" immigration policy.

Following widespread outrage, President Trump issued an executive order last week stopping the practice of splitting up families crossing illegally into the U.S. to seek asylum. But the zero-tolerance policy of prosecuting all border crossers criminally remains in effect.

In the 1980s and 90s, many indigenous Mayans fled ethnic cleansing and a brutal civil war in Guatemala. They sought asylum in the United States. Thousands settled in Palm Beach County.

Father Frank O'Loughlin is the co-founder of the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Lake Worth and has been working with the immigrant community in Palm Beach County for more than three decades. He recently spoke with WLRN’s Peter Haden about what’s causing record numbers of Central Americans to seek asylum in the U.S. You can listen to the conversation or read highlights from it below. 

O’LOUGHLIN: For the ordinary person, their experience is this: There are extortionists in all the communities now. There is no rule of law. And if you're recognized as a family that has been getting remittances from the United States…

WLRN: These are families with loved ones here in the United States sending money back to relatives in their home country?

Right. And very often it's a mother who maybe had a couple of babies and then realized she was never going to be able to take care of them and came up here, leaving her children to be raised by her own mother or her sister. And that's what she does. She lives here in the United States. Working almost like a slave. 

Credit Peter Haden

There are mothers around here who for ten or 12 years, all they've ever done is send the money back to raise their children. And then one day the grandmother, or the sister who is raising the kids, says that the extortionists moved in on us. And they’re levying a tax on us. And they're taking our money.

Why would an extortionist target them?

Extortionists can target them because they've been recognized as people with an income coming in from the United States. But they don't simply say, "We're here for the money." They say, "We're going to enjoy your daughter," or, "We're going to enjoy your son." And so people have to leave everything they know, grab the kids and head for the border.

So how does Uncle Sam greet that? How does he deal with that? How does a government that has announced its antagonisms toward immigrants deal with it?

What they do is they simply say, "You think those guys are bad? You think the narcos were bad? You'd think that the extortionists were a danger to your kids? Let me tell you, we’re a big danger to your kid. Because when we meet you at the border, we’re going to tear that child out of your arms and we're going to put that child into some kind of government custody."

And then, of course, what comes out of that is somebody standing before Congress testifying that they've lost how many ... 4,500 kids? That's supposed to create enough fear in people that they will stop thinking of asylum as an option.

Now, in law, these people have sound asylum claims.

People being terrorized for getting remittances?

Yes. Because those countries are not governed right now. The people who are governing these small towns and neighborhoods are the extortionists.

What countries are you talking about, Father Frank?

You can go all through Central America. Right now it's very bad in Guatemala, which is where a lot of our people come from. Honduras — dreadful. Tegucigalpa we see reported as the most dangerous city in the world. El Salvador. Those are the families we're meeting.

And what's the response they get?

Don't you dare come here because we're worse than they are.

You think they’re bad? We can show you bad.

The Department of Justice did not reply to multiple WLRN requests for interviews.

On June 11, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a ruling to narrow the types of asylum requests allowed, excluding gang violence and extortion.

Related Content

Department Of Homeland Security Releases Plan To Reunify Families

By Shannon Van Sant 2 hours ago

The Trump administration has released its plan for reuniting children who have been separated from their parents as a result of the president's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, but in a fact sheet issued on Saturday, it provided no timeline for when those reunifications will happen.

Babies Separated From Parents Are In Immigrant Shelters Near Miami, Lawmaker Says

By Martin Vassolo & Joey Flechas 2 hours ago
Charles Trainor Jr. / Miami Herald

At least 10 babies and toddlers taken away from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are being housed in "tender-age shelters" in Miami-Dade, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz told the Miami Herald on Saturday.

The Florida lawmaker said the children — who range in age from newborns to 5-year-olds — are being sheltered at His House Children’s Home in Miami Gardens and Catholic Charities' Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village, formerly known as Boys Town, in Cutler Bay.

How The U.S. Asylum System Works

By editor Jun 22, 2018

President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy has put a spotlight on the U.S. asylum process. According to an analysis of government statistics by the American Immigration Council, an immigrant advocacy group, around 20,000 people were granted asylum in 2016, the latest data available. That’s down from nearly double that in the early 2000s, but up significantly from the ’90s.

So what causes those changes, and how does the asylum process work?

Will Immigration Tragedy Show Congressional Cubans The Castro-ness Of Trump?

By Jun 20, 2018
Gregory Bull / AP via Miami Herald

COMMENTARY

I’m a critic of U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s push to isolate Cuba, which I consider an outdated means of achieving change on the communist island. But I’m an admirer of the Miami Republican in most other regards – especially her fundamental decency.

She reminded me why last year, when she didn’t show up in Little Havana for President Trump’s get-tough-on-Cuba show. Sources close to her tell me she found the Republican president’s “rollback” of U.S.-Cuba relations about as meaningful as one of his late-night tweets. More important, she really didn’t want to be in the same camera frame with Trump – a guy she seems to find as bereft of fundamental decency as most Americans do.

This Jacket Caused A Racket: What, Exactly, Does Melania Trump Not Care About?

By Jun 21, 2018

Do you see a blue dress or a gold dress? Well, this time it's a green Zara jacket. And the color doesn't matter — it's what's written on the back in big white graffiti lettering: "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?"

Trump's Migrant Family Policy Now Moves To The Courts

By Jun 22, 2018

The controversy over President Trump's executive order to end the policy of separating migrant families who cross into the U.S. illegally is shifting to the courts.

Watch: 6-Year-Old Girl, Alone, Breaks Through Immigration Noise With A Phone Number

By Shannon Van Sant Jun 22, 2018

As the other kids cry inconsolably on an audio recording of migrant children, 6-year-old Alison Jimena Valencia Madrid can be heard pleading for someone to call her aunt — reciting the number in Spanish.

Jimena is from El Salvador, and had just crossed into the U.S. before she was detained and separated from her mother.