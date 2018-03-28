South Fla. Students, Parents, Elected Officials Launch '17 For Change' To Keep Gun Control Momentum

By Leslie Ovalle 1 hour ago
  • Adam Buchwald, 16, left, and Zach Hibshman, 16, right, juniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, created a contract for those who are not old enough to vote, where their parents and other guardians can sign and promise to vote for gun reforms.
  • Lori Alhadeff, center, lost her daughter during the Marjory Stoneman shooting last month. She greets students of "17 For Change," an organization that promises to keep the momentum for gun reform going.
In the aftermath of the massive outpouring of support at the "March for Our Lives" in Washington, D.C., and around the country, South Florida students, parents and legislators launched a new organization Wednesday called 17 For Change, to maintain the momentum of the gun control movement.

The group is named in honor of the 17 people killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14.

"This is what we are doing today, and we will do more tomorrow and we will do more the next day," said Ara Johnson, a student who is on the advisory board of the organization, during the presentation of 17 For Change at  Coral Springs City Hall. "Until no man, no woman, no child, no American will ever have to live in fear of gun violence again."

Students across South Florida, including  Stoneman Douglas, as well as Parkland alumni, parents and elected officials are leading 17 For Change. They will be holding meetings, events and providing guidance for voters in upcoming elections.

The organization's website, where people can register as supporters as well as see lists of campaign contributions made by the National Rifle Association, was also launched at the city hall press conference.

"I believe in 2020 we can have a constitutional amendment that protects people," said Skip Campbell, Coral Springs mayor.

Local News
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting
gun reform
Coral Springs
news
gun control
stoneman shooting
Parkland school shooting
school shooting

