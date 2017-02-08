Some Pulse Patrons Upset At Not Getting Funds

By The Associated Press 2 minutes ago
Originally published on February 8, 2017 9:08 am

Some patrons of Florida's Pulse nightclub are upset they aren't receiving money from a $29.5 million victims' compensation fund since they were outside the Orlando club when a mass shooting began.

In one email sent to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, a patron says he and his boyfriend were in the valet area outside the gay nightclub when a gunman began shooting last June 12 at the entrance.

The patron says both were traumatized but aren't getting compensation because of eligibility standards that require a patron to have been inside the club during the shooting to receive money.

That email and others were obtained through a public records request.

Omar Mateen was killed by police after opening fire at the Pulse nightclub on June 12 in a rampage that left 49 victims dead and 53 wounded, making it the worst mass shooting in modern U.S . history. Mateen professed allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2017 WUSF-FM. To see more, visit WUSF-FM.

Tags: 
orlando shooting
Pulse
news

Related Content

Wife Of Orlando Nightclub Shooter Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Of Aiding Attack

By Jan 19, 2017

Noor Salman, the wife of the man who killed 49 people last June at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., has pleaded not guilty to two federal charges.

Salman was arrested earlier this week and charged with providing material support to a terrorist and obstruction of justice for allegedly knowing about Omar Mateen's plan to slaughter people at the nightclub.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Mateen was killed by police.

Lawmaker Wants New Strategy To Pass LGBTQ Anti-Discrimination Bill

By Jan 19, 2017

An openly gay Florida lawmaker is advocating for a new strategy to pass legal protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people in the state. Under Florida law, LGBTQ people can legally be denied employment, housing and public accommodations. For years Miami Beach Democratic Representative David Richardson has been trying to pass a comprehensive bill to change that, but he believes lawmakers should take a new approach.

Orlando Police Fired Shots After Hostage Situation in Pulse Nightclub Began

By Jul 11, 2016
Associated Press

At a press conference a few hours after the Pulse Nightclub shootings ended, Orlando Police Chief John Mina sketched out the broad strokes of a massacre that began just after 2 a.m. when an off-duty cop working security responded to shots fired.

“Our officer engaged in a gun battle with that suspect. At some point the suspect went back inside the club where more shots were fired,” Mina said. Five more police officers broke a window and climbed in a few minutes after the attack began:

After Pulse, 'QLatinx' Arises To Fill A Void In Orlando

By Crystal Chavez Jan 5, 2017
Willie J. Allen Jr. / WMFE

The City of Orlando has been recognized for its united response to the Pulse nightclub tragedy. But if you talk to the Latino community, not everyone feels the response was harmonious. So they’re taking action.

It’s a Thursday night. A small group is seated around a conference table at the Proyecto Somos Orlando building on Orange Blossom Trail. Christopher Cuevas stands in front of a screen that projects a big rainbow-colored letter “Q” with the word “Latinx” in the middle. Latinx is a gender-neutral alternative to the words “Latino and Latina.”