Solving History's Mysteries and Finding Your Roots

Sundays at 8pm

8pm HISTORY DETECTIVES - History/Mystery - Researchers identify and/or authenticate items which may have historical significance to important historical events.

History Detectives explores the stories behind historic sites, artifacts and tall tales told in cities across the country, with the help of an inquisitive team of fact-finders with an uncanny talent for uncovering the truth. In this episode, a box of cartoon drawings and cels tells a story of the early days of animation; why a regional governor signed a slave's emancipation papers and how did an U.S. Army Captain end up with Mussolini's dagger.

9pm FINDING YOUR ROOTS - Educator Henry Louis Gates Jr. examines U.S. history and continues his quest to "get into the DNA of American culture.



In each episode, celebrities view ancestral histories, sometimes learn of connections to famous/infamous people, discover secrets, and share the emotional experience with viewers. Analyzing genetic code, DNA diagnosticians trace bloodlines and occasionally debunk long-held beliefs.

CHILDREN OF THE REVOLUTION - Lupita Nyong'o, Carmelo Anthony and Ana Navarro learn about the political choices of their fathers.

Lupita Nyong’o learns the full story of her father’s struggle for democracy in her native Kenya — including his imprisonment and torture. Carmelo Anthony unearths the ancestry of his activist father, tracing his roots back to Puerto Rico. And Ana Navarro learns that her father, who fled from Nicaragua in 1980 as a consequence of his political ties, was not the first governmental figure in her family. Along the way, each guest comes to realize that history is more complex, and more personal, than they ever thought.